TELL US: Where were you 60 years ago when JFK was assassinated?

FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot, Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. Riding with President Kennedy are first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. The 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's assassination, marked on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, finds his family, and the country, at a moment many would not have imagined in JFK's lifetime. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File)

60 years ago...President John F. Kennedy was in Dallas, Texas, as part of a campaign trip for the 1964 election. The President and First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, were in a convertible waving to big crowds through Dealey Plaza, when the President was shot and later died.

RELATED: 60 years after JFK’s death, today’s Kennedys choose other paths to public service

It was an event that changed our country and devastated many Americans. Most people alive at that time remember where they were when they heard the news that the President had been killed.

We want to hear from you, where were you 60 years ago when JFK was assassinated? Fill out the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.