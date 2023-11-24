Man dies in dirt bike crash in College Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s operating an off-road dirt bike in the College Park neighborhood died in an accident on Thanksgiving Day.

According to JSO, the man was speeding on an “off-highway two-wheel dirt bike” on Capper Road around 3:30 p.m. when a small SUV driving west turned left toward Bessent Road in front of the dirt bike.

The bike slid into the westbound lanes, where it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The rider was taken to the hospital, where he died.

JSO said the dirtbike was not equipped or registered for roadway use, and it appears the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

This is the 164th traffic fatality in Duval County this year with 31 of those involving motorcyclists, according to JSO.

JSO encourages motorcyclists to attend the free JSO SMART program, which teaches motorcycle rider safety and