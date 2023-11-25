Local community reacts to the release of hostages in Gaza

An Israeli prison transport vehicle carries Palestinian prisoners released by the Israeli authorities from Ofer military prison near Jerusalem on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. The release came on the first day of a four-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas during which the Gaza militants have pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local Jewish and Palestinian organizations are voicing their thoughts on the 24 hostages that were released by Hamas on Friday.

Both organizations say they are thankful to have some of the hostages back home, but this is only the start.

24 hostages held by Hamas were released and 39 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons on the first day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary cease-fire earlier this week.

Videos captured women and children from 80 years old to two years old being released.

Avi Kurinsky of Chabad at the Beaches says he is happy to see some of the hostages were released.

“It’s, you know, extremely relieving to see especially these little children getting released from the from captivity, you know, and being able to join up with their families and right just before the Sabbath, just to be able to spend the Friday night family meal together,” he says.

Others like Sarah Hamden of the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network feel differently.

“It’s ultimately bittersweet since October 7. You know, we keep repeating the same conversation about Israeli hostages, demanding their release, talking about their lives beforehand. And while that is so necessary and important, we continuously forget to humanize the Palestinian hostages as well.”

Kurinsky says it is a step towards finding a solution.