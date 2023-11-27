‘I feel the regret and remorse deep inside my soul’: Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced in DUI manslaughter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Inside a Daytona Beach courtroom Monday, former WWE Hall of Famer was sentenced for the 2022 DUI crash that killed a 75-year-old man from Daytona Beach Shores.

Julian “Fran” Lasseter was inside a parked vehicle when her car collided with it on U.S. 1 near Granada Boulevard. She did not have a valid driver’s license at the time. During Monday’s sentencing, family of Lasseter took the stand and gave victim impact statements. Julian Lasseter’s daughter talked about her deep connection with her father, how his positive influence affected their family and how he helped people recover from addictions.

Front and center in the courtroom, was the fact that Sytch had three DUIs and was a repeat offender. In August, “Going Ringside” reported she chose to forgo a criminal trial and pleaded no contest to the charges and is now awaiting sentencing. There is also a full episode of Going Ringside with Sytch’s background leading up to this point.

“I have done something horrible but I am so much more than the worst thing I have done. I try to think about the good I have done because when I think about the thing I did to the Lasseter family that day I feel regret deep in my soul.”

Sytch tearfully read a prepared statement that she regretted what she had done and wished it had been her instead of Lasseter. She said her life took a downward spiral in 2005 when her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Chris Candido, who also wrestled, died unexpectedly.

The defense presented experts to testify that Sytch was depressed, bi-polar and was self-medicating with alcohol.

In the end the judge sentenced her to approximately 17 years in prison with 8 years of probation. She was already given credit for 566 days incarcerated so far. Lasseter’s family when testifying said they felt the maximum allowed punishment wasn’t enough and she would be the age at which Lasseter died when she was released from jail if she was given the maximum of 25.5 years in prison.