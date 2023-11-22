Going Ringside goes live to cover sentencing of former wrestling superstar, Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy Sytch, aka “Sunny,” faces up to 26 years in prison after she was accused of DUI manslaughter that resulted in the death of a Daytona Beach Shores man. In March 2022, Sytch, 50, crashed into another car which killed the 75-year-old driver. Her blood alcohol level was three and a half times the legal limit.

In August, “Going Ringside” reported she chose to forgo a criminal trial and pleaded no contest to the charges and is now awaiting sentencing. There is also a full episode of Going Ringside with Sytch’s background leading up to this point.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Scott Johnson, host of Going Ringside with The Local Station, is bringing you a special live episode at 9 a.m. on News4JAX+, News4JAX.com and our YouTube channel. The podcast will carry the sentencing hearing live and will have reactions. So be sure to tune in to find out what happens to this former wrestling superstar.