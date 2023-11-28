3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Sunbeam neighborhood

3 arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Sunbeam neighborhood. Iago Nascimento (left), Erick Pereira (center), Samyr Cassimiro (right)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three arrests were made in a deadly Wednesday night shooting in the Sunbeam neighborhood. Police reported a person was found shot and killed on Amarante Circle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest reports say officers were wrapping up a call on Sunbeam Road when they heard gunfire.

Witnesses provided investigators with a description of the shooter and the vehicle they were in when they left the scene. The arrest report says officers saw a Chevrolet Traverse driving with the vehicle lights off. Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested three people in the car.

Iago Anacleto Do Nascimento, 22 and Erick De Melo Pereira, 18, were arrested and charged with murder. Pereira is being held on no bond, and Nascimento is being held on $750,000 bond.

Samyr Cassimiro, 16, was arrested and charged with murder as well as accessory after the fact. Cassimiro is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The police report says Cassimiro was driving and that he, Pereira and Nascimento were all dressed in black, and there was a black ski mask in the SUV.