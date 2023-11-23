2 killed in 3 separate shootings in Jacksonville: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating after two people were killed in three separate shootings on Wednesday night.

First, a man was found shot at Kings Road and Whitner Street around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video in the area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a deadly shooting in the Sunbeam neighborhood around 11 p.m. They found a person shot and killed on Amarante Circle. 911 callers gave police a description of the shooters and the vehicle they drove off in. Police said they did find that car and took a number of people into custody.

A man was also dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night. He is expected to be okay.

He told police the shooting happened in Spring Park but police have not found any evidence related to a shooting there.

If you know anything that could help investigators call the police or Crimestoppers.