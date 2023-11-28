‘Big concern:’ Councilman calls for inspections, improvements after 2 vehicles fly off bridge onto I-95 over 2-year span

Members of the Jacksonville City Council are looking into safety concerns surrounding a small bridge on Clark Road on the Northside which spans I-95.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville overpass that’s had two vehicles go over it in about two years is now under a microscope.

Dash camera video showed a pickup truck crashing onto Interstate 95 after plummeting from the Clark Road bridge on Sunday, just north of Zoo Parkway.

The driver survived and spoke with News4JAX on Monday. He said he’s blessed to be alive.

“Wound up with a broken nose and that’s about it. Got lucky with God’s grace,” said driver Keith Dowling, who said he has no idea why he lost control. “As much traffic comes up and down this road, I’m really blessed.”

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has gone over the bridge.

In October 2021, 31-year-old Sean Tumlin and his daughter Grace, 3, died when their SUV went over. His 8-year-old daughter was also seriously hurt.

With two crashes in about two years, many are worried the bridge isn’t safe. News4JAX took those concerns to the Florida Department of Transportation, the City of Jacksonville and the councilman who represents the district, Reggie Gaffney Jr.

District 8 councilmember Gaffney said he’s now looking into the issue after he learned about the crashes, setting up a meeting with city engineers and FDOT officials.

“This a priority,” he said, while walking the bridge with News4JAX. “[The city] started working on this as soon as they heard about it. We’ve got a meeting set for this coming week. So hopefully after this meeting, I will get the status.”

Gaffney said he didn’t want to jump to conclusions until he saw the full reports from the city and police.

“It’s a big concern,” he said. “Our hope, our goal with the guardrails here, they’ve got to be strong enough. So when the car hits them, they don’t flip over. That’s my goal and my hope. I think all these bridges need to be looked at. Examined and brought up to date...the last thing I want to hear is we lose another life. We came very close this last time, but hopefully this will be the last time.”

FDOT said the state owns and inspects the Clark Road bridge but the city maintains it.

“FDOT reviews all reported crashes on state roadways and interstates – a special emphasis is placed on fatalities. If there are improvements that can be made to enhance the safety of the facilities, FDOT will work to implement the improvements,” FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray said in an e-mailed response to News4JAX. “Drivers should be proactive in preventing crashes by following the posted speed limit, not driving distracted and properly maintaining their vehicles. Whenever a motorist takes to the road, they must act responsibly and safely.”

The federal government keeps the records on the 63-year-old structure. A 2021 report notes the railings do not meet currently accepted standards and transitions to the bridge are also not acceptable. However, the overall bridge condition is listed as “Good.”

News4JAX also spoke with city council member Ju’Coby Pittman who is chair of the transportation committee. She said she too is looking into safety concerns.

A spokesperson for the city said she was looking into the history of the road and working to get details about inspections. News4JAX has also requested the crash report for more details about what happened.