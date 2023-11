JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A truck driving down Clark Road careened off an overpass and onto Interstate 95 Sunday morning.

Crews were seen sweeping debris after the incident, and they said they were waiting on material to make a temporary rail for the overpass on Clark Road.

Clark Road will be closed for several hours

Crews said Clark Road will be closed for several hours while the new rail is installed.

News4JAX is working to gather more details regarding this incident, including the severity of any injuries.