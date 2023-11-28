Man charged with attempted murder in gas station fight that led to shooting

Frederick Edwards Jr. was arrested on an attempted murder charge after an argument with a coworker led to gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after an argument with a coworker at a Jacksonville gas station led to gunfire on Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Frederick Edwards Jr. received a phone call from his coworker, Josh Smith-Coley, regarding a work-related problem.

According to the arrest report, the two men argued, leading Edwards to hang up the call. Smith-Coley, the report said, called Edwards back and the two men agreed to meet at the Circle K gas station on New Berlin Road.

Another coworker also accompanied the Smith-Coley and Edwards at the gas station. The witness told JSO that Edwards claimed Smith-Coley threatened him.

The report said the two men started pushing and shoving then the witness separated them. Surveillance video showed Smith-Coley go to his car and appear to retrieve something then walk back toward Edwards.

The men started fighting again and that’s when Smith-Coley was shot in the chest.

Smith-Coley was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Edwards cooperated with police, gave a statement and was arrested.