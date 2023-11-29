Accused theft suspects stole nearly $2K from Kohl’s before attempting to hit deputy with car, leading to chase: Report

Nassau County deputies were chasing theft suspects in Yulee when the suspects' vehicle crashed on SR-A1A

YULEE, Fla. – News4JAX obtained the arrest report for Wednesday’s deputy pursuit in Yulee that caused a major crash on State Road A1A.

According to the report, four theft suspects are accused of stealing almost $1,800 of Nike hoodies, joggers and shirts from a Kohl’s department store on SR-A1A.

After the suspects were spotted by a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy loading a car with the alleged stolen merchandise, the deputy pulled up behind them and turned on the emergency lights. The report said Brishea Glover was the driver and “intentionally” reversed the vehicle to hit the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy then, according to the report, got out of his vehicle, drew his firearm and commanded the suspects to exit the vehicle. Glover began to get out, the report said, but Antonio Williams grabbed the wheel and veered the car toward the deputy before Glover took off, leading the deputy on a chase on SR-A1A.

RELATED: Nassau County sheriff clarifies what led to the deputy pursuit of theft suspects that ended in crash

The deputy was uninjured.

As the car sped away, it crossed the median onto oncoming traffic near the entrance to the Lofton Oaks neighborhood, went airborne and collided with another driver’s vehicle.

The driver suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said no 911 calls were made because the deputy saw the crime happening and immediately jumped into action. NCSO said the deputy was responding to an off-duty job and wasn’t wearing his body camera, so no bodycam footage can be provided.

Jacorey Haney is facing felony retail theft charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Glover is facing felony retail theft charges, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony child abuse, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in injury or death.

Williams is facing felony retail theft charges, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated battery on a LEO and aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in injury or death.

News4JAX is not disclosing the fourth suspect’s identity due to their age.

Williams is in jail on a $300,000 bond. Glover is still in the hospital, being held without bond.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and will use the dashcam video as evidence. The sheriff’s office is investigating the criminal charges.

Once the FHP’s investigation is completed, the sheriff’s office said it will release available materials and footage related to the incident.