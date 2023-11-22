Theft suspects eluding deputies in Yulee cause major crash on A1A, leaving woman in critical condition

Nassau County deputies were chasing theft suspects in Yulee when the suspects' vehicle crashed on SR-A1A

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A police pursuit of theft suspects in Yulee ended in a crash with a woman suffering critical injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it was chasing four theft suspects who were caught stealing at the Kohl’s department store in the Villages of Amelia shopping center.

Sometime during the pursuit, the suspects hit a woman’s car head-on on State Road A1A near Santa Barbara Street at the entrance of the Lofton Oaks housing development, causing a major crash that blocked all lanes on A1A, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Before the suspects crashed into the woman’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said they collided with a deputy’s cruiser.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and all four suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured, FHP said.

As of 4:39 p.m., one eastbound lane has reopened. The two other lanes remain blocked.

News4JAX has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.