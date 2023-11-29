Funeral to be held Wednesday for Jacksonville firefighter killed in an off-duty ATV accident

JFRD said Monday that Tanner Gillespie was killed in an off-duty accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter who was killed in an off-duty ATV accident will be laid to rest on Wednesday at The Church of Eleven 22.

Tanner Gillespie, 20, and another man were both killed in the crash that happened nearly two weeks ago in Putnam County on County Road 309, near Browns Fish Camp Road, in Crescent City.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the ATV the two men were riding on and a pick-up truck were both heading south on County Road 309 when the truck tried to make a right turn on Browns Fish Camp Road and missed. The ATV wasn’t able to slow down in time and rear-ended the truck. Both men died at the scene.

JFRD released a statement that said, “...and a bright future ahead of him. In his shorth time on the department, Tanner quickly developed a reputation as a good firefighter and co-worker. Tanner was following in the footsteps of his father, retired JFRD Lieutenant Gene Gillespie and was assigned to Engine 30 in the Regency area of town. Please keep Tanner’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time.”

Hundreds of friends, family, and JFRD firefighters are expected to attend.

Chief Keith Powers is also expected to speak.

Gillespie had been with the department since July and had become a firefighter just like his dad.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.