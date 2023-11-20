JFRD mourns death of firefighter killed in off-duty accident

JFRD said Monday that Tanner Gillespie was killed in an off-duty accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who was killed in an off-duty accident.

Tanner Gillespie recently became a part of the JFRD family to follow in his father’s footsteps. Prosswimmer said he had a “bright future ahead of him” and was known as a good firefighter and co-worker.

Gillespie was assigned to Engine 30 in the Regency neighborhood.

The fire department did not include any further details in Gillespie’s death but asked the community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.