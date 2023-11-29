Justice Coalition announces reward increase for murder of Gabriel Devoe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In conjunction with Crimestoppers, the Devoe family (Rose Devoe) and the Justice Coalition, a press conference will be held to announce an increase in the reward amount for information regarding the person or persons’ who committed the murder of Gabriel Devoe on 11/3/22 in Jacksonville.

It is a plea to the community for their help in solving this crime as well as a plea to mothers who have lost children to homicide or acts of violence.

Read more: ‘It plagues me every day’: Family of Jacksonville college student shot, killed calls for justice