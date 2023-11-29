53º
Justice Coalition announces reward increase for murder of Gabriel Devoe

Gabriel DeVoe, Morning Show Anchor Amanda DeVoe’s cousin, was 23 when he was killed last year, no arrests have been made

Carianne Luter, Digital Media & Engagement Manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In conjunction with Crimestoppers, the Devoe family (Rose Devoe) and the Justice Coalition, a press conference will be held to announce an increase in the reward amount for information regarding the person or persons’ who committed the murder of Gabriel Devoe on 11/3/22 in Jacksonville. 

It is a plea to the community for their help in solving this crime as well as a plea to mothers who have lost children to homicide or acts of violence.

