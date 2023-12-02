Loved ones gather to remember young man killed in shooting in West St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Loved ones gathered Saturday night to remember the life of a young man killed Monday in West St. Augustine.

Tre Lyons, 22, was found shot and killed inside of a vehicle on North Orange Street near Webster Elementary School.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Cody James, 21, was also inside of the vehicle in the same condition.

No arrests have been made.

Lyons’ family said they want justice. They told News4JAX he loved everyone and left behind three children.

The colors of green and orange were present during the vigil because they were the colors of his favorite college football team — the Miami Hurricanes.

Lyons was about to start a new job at Maple Street Biscuit Company on Friday.

“Tre was one of those guys I really wanted to build my kitchen around. He had a great attitude and was willing to learn everything. I had big plans for him and I know he had big plans for himself as well. Even though he was only around us for a couple of weeks he is still family in my eyes,” Dalton Gowens, store manager at Maple Street Biscuit Company said in a statement to the family.

No one has been arrested in the shooting deaths of these two men.

If you have information related to this investigation, please notify SJSO at crimetips@sjso.org or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You can also download the smartphone app, P3TIPS.