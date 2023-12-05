1 dead, 2 injured after car pulls up to Lake Forest gas station, several people start shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and two others were injured in what Jacksonville police said was a targeted Monday night shooting in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

Around 6:30 p.m. police received several calls about gunfire.

Two men were found shot in the parking lot of a BP gas station on the corner of Edgewood Avenue West and Bunker Hill Boulevard. One of them died on the scene; the other one was taken to the hospital.

JSO learned that the third man drove himself to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police that a white Dodge Charger entered the gas station’s parking lot and several people got out and started shooting. According to JSO, the shooters had an “intended target.”

It’s unclear how many shooters were involved.

A woman, who was driving at the time, was also involved in the shooting. Police said her vehicle was hit by gunfire, causing her to crash into a pole across the street from the gas station. She was uninjured.

No victims have been identified by police but News4JAX spoke with someone who knew one of the men.

A friend of the victim, who did not want to be identified, said it seemed like the man was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I think was probably buying something and getting ready to leave because he always comes to this store to get something because he lives nearby,” the woman said. “Big Bruce, he was a good person. He was an ongoing person. I don’t understand why this would happen to him because he did nothing to anyone.”

Another man said he was watching TV when he heard the gunfire ring out.

“At first, I thought it was just firecrackers. Then I looked out the door and saw people running around like rats and three people on the ground,” he said. “These people need to do something with these guns. Everybody just shooting up everybody. It’s not the neighborhood. It’s the people with the guns.”