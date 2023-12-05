Flight from Orlando makes emergency landing in Jacksonville after reported ‘threat;’ FBI investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A flight from Orlando on its way to Providence, Rhode Island was diverted to Jacksonville Tuesday due to a reported threat, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA).

The Federal Bureau of Investigations said it is responding to a threat against the plane. Other law enforcement agencies are also responding to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers.

JAA said Flight 717 landed at the Jacksonville International Airport Tuesday evening. The Breeze Airways flight was northeast of Brunswick, Georgia when it was diverted around 5:30 p.m.

At this time, the threat is not believed to be credible.

News4JAX has a crew headed to the airport to learn more.