Second Gentleman delivers remarks at national vigil for victims of gun violence in Washington

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

WASHINGTON – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will deliver remarks at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation’s 11th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence in Washington.

The national vigil brings together survivors of gun violence, victims’ family members, faith leaders, organizations and activists across the country.

This event is held on or near the anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting. This year marks 11 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy.

