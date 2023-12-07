Teenager grazed by bullet after two suspects tried to approach him in Oceanway neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was grazed by a bullet after two suspects attempted to approach him while he was walking in the Oceanway neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the teenager was walking to a local convenience store to get snacks at around 3 a.m. on Paperback Place, near Sapp Road, when two suspects in a gray vehicle approached him.

Then, the suspects exited the vehicle and asked the teenager what he had, as if they were going to rob him, police said.

After telling them he didn’t have anything, he started running away from them. That’s when the suspects fired several shots, police said.

According to police, the victim was grazed on the leg and was transported to a local hospital by family.

He has been released from the hospital.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and looking for video surveillance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.