JSO investigating Westside shooting that left man in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to learn more information about a Westside shooting after a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday.

Police arrived at a scene on 103rd Street when they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that went through his left arm and entered his stomach.

Police said the man was shot and drove himself to a laundry store for help. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

The location of the shooting is unknown. JSO is investigating and reviewing surveillance video.

If you have any information, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.