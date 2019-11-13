3 top options for budget-friendly Middle Eastern fare in Jacksonville

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Middle Eastern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Kabob E

Photo: elizabeth m./Yelp

Topping the list is Kabob E. Located at 11915 Beach Blvd., Suite #112, the Afghan and Greek spot is the highest-rated low-priced Middle Eastern restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Todd A., who reviewed Kabob E on Aug. 12, wrote, "The food was amazing. I had chicken with saffron rice, fried carrots and raisins in a yogurt sauce. I loved this meal."

2. Choban Grill

PHOTO: JAKE P./YELP

Next up is the Swamp's Choban Grill, situated at 9475 Phillips Highway, Unit #4. With 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot, which offers salads and falafel, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Peter R., who reviewed Choban Grill on Nov. 2, wrote, "This is an unassuming Mediterranean spot featuring lamb, chicken and falafel gyros and salads. My gyro was great!"

3. Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Restaurant

PHOTO: ROMEO K./YELP

Finally, check out Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot by heading over to 2005 Park St.

Yelper Ashley O., who reviewed Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Restaurant on June 19 wrote, "The best of the best! From the staff to the food, Hovan is top-notch. The falafel is spiced right and crispy."

