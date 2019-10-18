Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Jacksonville's top sports bars

If you're one of the millions who wanted to catch the ball games starting Oct. 22 but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. Jacksonville's sports bars offer the full World Series experience, but without the typical stadium dog, nachos and over-priced beer. That's a win-win for you.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sports bars to view baseball's biggest spectacle.

1. Topgolf

Topping the list is Topgolf. Located at 10531 Brightman Blvd. in Windy Hill, the sports bar, New American and golf spot is the highest rated sports bar in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp.

2. Boiling Crawfish

Next up is Deerwood's Boiling Crawfish, situated at 8358 Point Meadows Drive. With four stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and Cajun/Creole spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom, located at 15170 Max Leggett Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and gluten-free spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 166 reviews.

4. SMASH

SMASH, a sports bar and New American spot that offers chicken wings and more in Swamp, is another go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8206 Philips Highway, Unit 6 to see for yourself.

5. My Tap Room

Over in Royal Lakes, check out My Tap Room, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, pub and dive bar at 9550 Baymeadows Road.

