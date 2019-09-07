Check out the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Killarney Shores neighborhood

Visiting Killarney Shores, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese restaurant to a Middle Eastern food truck.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Killarney Shores, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Blue Bamboo

Photo: Matt C./Yelp

Topping the list is Chinese and Asian fusion spot Blue Bamboo, which offers comfort food and more. Located at 3820 Southside Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp.

The upscale eatery offers a menu that highlights classic Chinese cuisine, such as Canton roast duck, coconut shrimp stir fry, sweet and sour pork chop and a katsu chicken sandwich. Cooking classes and themed dinner days like Dim Sum Sundays and Asian Taco Tuesdays are also available. Check out the full calendar of events here.

2. Thai Green House

photo: a d./yelp

Next up is Thai Green House, an authentic Thai restaurant which offers all-you-can-eat buffets for lunch and dinner, situated at 3980 Southside Blvd.

On the buffet, look for traditional Thai staples like jasmine or basil fried rice, stir fry dishes, curries, tom ka soup and various noodle dishes. With four stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Damascus Kitchen

Photo: Leslie S./Yelp

Food truck Damascus Kitchen, which offers falafel and more, is another top choice.

Open for dinner and late night snacks every day but Sunday, the food truck serves shawarma platters, gyros, hummus, grape leaves and more. Yelpers give the business, located at 8700 Beach Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews.

