Check out the 4 most popular spots in Downtown Jacksonville

Spending time in Downtown Jacksonville? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream and candy shop to a bookstore and cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Downtown Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sweet Pete's Candy

Topping the list is candy store and toy store Sweet Pete's Candy, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more. Located at 400 N. Hogan St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.

Get your sugar fix with offerings like chocolate dipped strawberries, sea salt caramel popcorn and gourmet ice cream topped with your choice of sauces. Need a last minute gift for a special occasion, try this spot's menu also features candy buffet in a box .

2. Super Food And Brew

Photo: SUPERFOOD AND BREW/Yelp

Next up is New American spot Super Food And Brew, situated at 11 E. Forsyth St. With 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Take in artsy vibes while enjoying a menu that features a panini with brie, apple and walnuts, a tofu stir fry, a black bean veggie burger and a fish sandwich with tropical flavors including avocado and mango.

3. The Volstead

Photo: MATT C./Yelp

Cocktail bar, whiskey bar and jazz and blues spot The Volstead is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 115 W. Adams St., 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews.

At this cool prohibition bar, enjoy relaxing vibes, handcrafted cocktails and silent movies on a projector. Popular drinks include a dirty martini (with vodka, vermouth and olive), an old fashioned and an apple sazerac that tastes like apple pie in a glass, according to one Yelper.

4. Chamblin's Uptown

Photo: RACHEL C./Yelp

Check out Chamblin's Uptown, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, which offers books, mags, music and video and more, at 215 N. Laura St.

Browse through thousands of new and used books, grab a bite to eat and a coffee and relax in the cafe. Drinks run the gamut, from a white chocolate mocha to cinnamon apple cider to lavender Italian soda. Daily soups, bagel sandwiches and a popular jerk tempeh wrap are also on offer.

