Check out the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Hyde Park neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Hyde Park has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a convenience store to a handful of sub shops.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hyde Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Wawa

Topping the list is Wawa, a spot to score coffee and tea and sandwiches. Located at 6787 Wilson Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

The Philadelphia-based convenience store offers deli sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner, soup, coffee, various cold beverages, pastries and quick grab-and-go items like salad, power bars and chips.

2. Uncle Charlie's Sandwiches

Photo: trevor d./Yelp

Next up is Uncle Charlie's Sandwiches, a spot to score pizza, situated at 1977 Lane Ave. South With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The business specializes in hot and cold subs, from Italian, roast beef and pastrami subs to meatball, eggplant and cheesesteaks. You'll also find pizza, wings, pasta and burgers, as well as pitchers of Bud Light and Budweiser to wash it all down.

3. Famous Sandwiches and Subs

photo: famous sandwiches and subs/yelp

Famous Sandwiches and Subs, a spot to score sandwiches, cheesesteaks and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6404 San Juan Ave., four stars out of 14 reviews.

For breakfast, look for a pita stuffed with steak, eggs and cheese, a bacon and eggs platter served with grits and toast and pancakes and bacon. In the afternoon or evening, expect to find burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, steak in a pita. Make it a meal with fries and a drink.

4. Firehouse Subs

Photo: firehouse subs/Yelp

Firehouse Subs, a deli and fast food spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6752-03 Normandy Blvd. to see for yourself.

Try the newest menu item, the Nashville hot brisket sandwich, with sweet and tangy coleslaw, spicy pickle chips, mayo and melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted cornbread roll. In addition, there's hot and cold signature subs, and you can also build your own sandwich.

