Check out the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Southpoint neighborhood

Visiting Southpoint, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Ethiopian eatery to a mattress store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southpoint, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The French Pantry

photo: james g./yelp

Topping the list is bakery The French Pantry, which offers sandwiches, salads and more. Located at 6301 Powers Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 699 reviews on Yelp. This spot offers an array of sandwiches including the French dip, shrimp po' boy, Kobe burger and more.

2. Nile Ethiopian Restaurant

photo: tonya c./yelp

Next up is Ethiopian spot Nile Ethiopian Restaurant, situated at 6715 Powers Ave., Suite #3. With 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the vegetarian combo, sambusas (stuffed pastry shells) and more on the menu.

3. The Mitt Tex-Mex Cafe

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Cafe, Mexican and Tex-Mex spot The Mitt Tex-Mex Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4130 Salisbury Road North, Suite #1000, 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews. Expect nachos, burritos and more at this establishment.

4. Broadway Deli & Grill

photo: kimberly p./yelp

Broadway Deli & Grill, a deli and traditional American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4100 Belfort Road, Suite #2, to see for yourself. Look for the gyro, Reuben and more among the sandwich offerings here.

5. Jax Mattress

Photo: jax mattress/Yelp

Check out Jax Mattress, which has earned five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score mattresses and more at 6285 Power Ave. This spot has a sister location in Jacksonville.

