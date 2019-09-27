Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Swamp neighborhood

Spending time in the Swamp? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen spot to a Thai bistro.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Swamp, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Modu Ramen

Photo: lynn p./Yelp

Topping the list is Modu Ramen, a spot to score ramen and more. Located at 8602 Baymeadows Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp. Check out the spicy wings among the appetizers. Vegetable ramen, curry ramen and lemon ramen are all available on the menu, too.

2. Noom Thai Bistro

photo: dj s./yelp

Next up is Thai and Asian fusion spot Noom Thai Bistro, situated at 8642 Baymeadows Road. With 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot is available for both catering and private parties for 50 or more.

3. Cafe Kabob

Photo: L W./Yelp

Persian/Iranian spot Cafe Kabob is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8600 Baymeadows Road, 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews. Traditional favorites here include the shish kebab, which comes with beef, chicken or lamb.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.