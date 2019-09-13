Explore the 3 newest businesses to launch in Jacksonville

Want to discover the freshest new spots in Jacksonville? From a [insert] to a [insert], read on for the newest destinations to debut near you.

The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin

photo: emy b./yelp

A new addition to Arrowhead, The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin is a beer garden, offering sandwiches and more that's located at 9655 San Jose Blvd.

The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin specializes in gourmet grilled cheese and also offers sides, soups and salads. Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Anthony Hashem, this eatery began as a food truck and continues the quest to "keep Jax cheesy" with this second brick-and-mortar location, notes the business's website.

On the menu, look for signature sandwiches like the Daddy of the Mac (with three cheeses, mac and cheese, pulled pork and grilled onion), homemade tomato soup and garlic Parmesan fries.

Taqueria Cinco

photo: debbie f./yelp

Taqueria Cinco is a Mexican, vegan and breakfast and brunch spot, that recently opened at 809 Lomax St. in Riverside.

Bring a date or catch up with friends at this casual spot offering tacos, quesadillas, street corn, Mexican beers and more. Try the popular saudero brisket taco (it's topped with cilantro and onions with a dollop of avocado sauce) and the chicken Tinga, which is made with slow cooked meat, onions and Chipotle sauce.

Marco's Pizza

photo: emy b./yelp

On the hunt for a new spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings? Marco's Pizza has opened its latest outpost, located in Mandarin at 11406 San Jose Blvd.

Voted America's Best Pizza Brand in a 2019 Harris poll, this chain is the brainchild of Italian-born founder Pat Giammarco, according to the business's website. It specializes in artisan pies but also offers subs, salads and sides. Build your own pizza or try signature pies, ranging from garden with plenty of veggies to Hawaiian chicken.

