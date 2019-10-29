Get seafood and more at Argyle Forest's new Rocking Crab

A new spot to score seafood and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to Argyle Forest, called Rocking Crab, is located at 8635 Blanding Blvd., Suite 201.

Rocking Crab specializes in Southern-style seafood dishes, most of which are served with fresh corn and potatoes. The menu features fried seafood platters and seafood boils made with shrimp, crabs, crawfish, oysters, mussels, scallops and clams. Fried calamari and chicken tenders are also available, as are sides of coleslaw, sweet potato fries, onion rings and boiled eggs.

The fresh arrival has garnered good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Briana L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 23, wrote, "It was amazing, the atmosphere and the service and food all was great."

Yelper Shadai G. added, "First experience today and it was not a disappointment."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rocking Crab is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

