JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city's public works department has recommended a $1.074 million bid to tear down The Jacksonville Landing, according to a report by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The newspaper cited an agenda released for Thursday's General Government Awards Committee meeting, which stated D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc. was the city's selection.

If the committee approves the recommendation, D.H. Griffin would begin site work 10 days after the contactor receives written notice.

D.H. Griffin's bid was one of seven bids that were received. They ranged from $978,000 to $2.776 million.

The city reached a lease termination deal with BBVA, which was the last business it needed to close before the demolition begins. The bank must leave by Oct. 28.

