City reaches buyout deal with last business at the Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city has reached a lease termination deal with BBVA, the last business it needed to close at The Jacksonville Landing as it prepares to demolish the shopping mall, according to a report by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

In the deal, which the Daily Record said was reached Wednesday, the city will pay $450,000 to BBVA to buy out the remainder of its lease. The bank must leave the Landing by Oct. 28.

The bids of seven contractors were read for the demolition of the Landing during a meeting Friday. The demolition costs range from $978,200 to $2.77 million.

The Landing isn't closed entirely and will be the primary viewing site for the city's Fourth of July celebration.

City officials said portions of the Landing might be blocked off in August so demolition work can begin.

Check out our interactive timeline of The Jacksonville Landing's 32-year history below:

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.