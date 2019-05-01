Power outages in Ortega after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was injured in an Ortega crash that also knocked down a power line, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were called to the crash on Roosevelt Boulevard and Verona Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Firefighters said one person was thrown from a vehicle and a high power line was knocked down in the wreck.

JEA's outage map showed 1,450 customers in Ortega were left without power after the crash. At noon, the website still shows 840 outages. Earlier the site gave an estimated time of full restoration at 11:57 a.m. At noon, that was changed to "reassessing condition."

Overturned truck in Ortega

