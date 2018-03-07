1 killed in shootout between 2 cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed late Tuesday night in a shootout between two cars in a neighborhood off Beach Boulevard near Pottsburg Creek, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the intersection of Pottsburg Drive and East Road about 11:30 p.m. Police learned that shots were fired between two vehicles with five people inside. One of those cars drove to Memorial Hospital with a person with at least one gunshot wound, but that person died.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was a newborn baby. The child was not hurt in the shooting and is now with family.

“The young girl was standing there holding the baby the whole time," said Don Holder, who lives in the neighborhood. "I’m like, ‘Did they just have a crash or something?’ Then you remember there were gunshots going off."

Police identified both cars and detained everyone involved for questioning. Detectives were looking for witnesses to the shooting to try and figure out what led up to the gunfire.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

