10th Jacksonville teenager killed by gun violence in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old who was shot and killed inside his Northwest Jacksonville home was the 10th teenager fatally shot in the city during 2018.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder, which occurred early Saturday morning on Gullege Drive. The young man's grandmother told News4Jax he was a student at First Coast High School.

As of Monday evening, no arrests were made.

Donald Foy, with the crime-fighting group MAD DADS, said a key problem to the gun violence on Jacksonville streets stems from gangs.

"They're doing drive-bys like what happened with the young man at Raines (High School)," Foy said. "There's no more just fighting it out."

Dennis Brown, a junior at First Coast High School, agreed with Foy.

"I get scared," Brown said. "Tomorrow I have a cross country meet at Ribault and I don't even want to go."

The two most recent killings involved a 19-year-old who was fatally shot Aug. 24 at Raines after a football game. Before that, a 19-year-old was found shot to death July 6 on the Westside.

Police have not officially named the First Coast High School student found dead in his home, nor did they immediately release any suspect information.

Family members of the teen who also lived in the home said they are moving out.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.