13th Floor celebrates Friday the 13th with $13 tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Don't like clowns? You might want to sit this one out...

Jacksonville's largest and most horrifying haunted experience, 13th Floor, returns this Halloween season on Friday, September 13.

General admission tickets vary in price starting at $13 for opening night. Fast Pass and Skip the Line tickets are also available for purchase online.

The 13th Floor Haunted House may be too intense for children under 12 years of age

"We, the creators of the 13th Floor Haunted House, have discovered locations that appear to be single story buildings, but have a secret underground," John Steed said. "Legends and nightmares alike will come to life at the 13th Floor Haunted House's gut-wrenching ride to untold nightmares!"

This year's haunted attractions promise more frightening, heart-pounding scares than ever before"

La Llorona, The Weeping Woman: Legend has it there was once a beautiful young woman named Maria. She was cast aside when her husband decided he no longer loved her. In a fit of rage, Maria drowned the 2 people her husband loved more than anyone, her children. Once she realized what she had done, she was no longer able to live with herself, and let the current of the river sweep her away. In her afterlife, she was forbidden to enter through the pearly gates, without the 2 children she drowned, by her side. Stuck between the land of the living and the dead, La Llorona spends eternity weeping and looking for her lost children. She scrapes the bottom of the rivers and lakes, searching for her children and will take any child she sees. Hold your children tight and be faithful of heart or the Woman in White might take you to join her search.

