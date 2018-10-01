17-year-old charged with killing Jacksonville police K-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenage boy was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9, police announced Monday.

Jhamel Paskel, 17, is charged with killing a police dog, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

K-9 Fang was shot and killed early Sunday morning while chasing a suspect, who was later identified as Paskel, Sheriff's Office Lt. Craig Waldrup said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed carjacking and kidnapping reported at the 7-Eleven gas station on Lem Turner Road.

Waldrup said officers used OnStar to disable the stolen vehicle on Interstate 10, about 18 miles away.

At that point, Waldrup said, Paskel got out of the car and as he ran off, K-9 Fang was released to track him down.

Paskel then fatally shot Fang with a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

The teen continued running into a wooded area, where he was taken into custody, Waldrup said.

Investigators said he admitted to shooting Fang.

