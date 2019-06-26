18-year-old killed in double shooting at Springfield gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man died after a double shooting early Monday evening at a gas station in the Springfield area.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, police responded about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting on Main Street just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police learned two victims took themselves to nearby UF Health hospital. The ages and genders of the victims were redacted from the police report, but JSO records show an 18-year-old man died.

Aggravated battery and homicide detectives were called to investigate. The Sheriff's Office did not notify the media on the day of the shooting.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old's death is being investigated as a murder.

On June 10, 2015, Tony Johnson, 25, was shot and killed in a robbery at the same gas station. Police said he met three teens for a gun sale and was shot by one of the teens.

