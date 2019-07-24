2 arrested in Monday morning home-invasion, murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than 24 hours after a man was shot and killed in a home in the Mixon Town neighborhood, two men were arrested and charged with home invasion robbery and murder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will not identify the man killed in a Nixon Street home before dawn Monday but said at the time there were several witnesses in the home and that officers detained three people in a vehicle that was leaving the scene.

Jail records show Joshua Alan Straughn, 23, and Sean Ashraf Youssef, 30, were booked very early Tuesday morning. In addition to the home invasion and murder charges, Youssef is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

News4Jax is trying to obtain the arrest warrants to learn more about the crime.

