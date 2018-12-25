2 injured, including officer, in drive-by shooting, chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Arlington man and a police officer were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Arlington led to a chase and a crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to Jasper Avenue and North Bowlan Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man said he was in front of his home when a white SUV drove by and began firing shots at him.

As officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene matching the description of the gunman's SUV. Officers tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled, leading police on a chase. After using a tactic to stop the SUV, two suspects were taken into custody.

A third suspect is still on the run. He is described as a thin male with short dreadlocks and wearing a brown sweatshirt.

An officer was injured in the chase but is expected to be OK.

The man injured in the shooting was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

