21-year-old charged in March murder of homeless man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with murder in a March shooting, police announced Monday.

Antonious L. Burney was arrested Friday on a murder charge after police said an investigation pointed to him as the gunman in a fatal shooting on Cleveland Road.

Police said a 60-year-old man was found shot to death in a wooded area along the road on March 29.

They have not identified the victim but said at the time of the killing that the man was believed to be homeless.

Police did not indicate a motive for the shooting when they announced Burney's arrest.

