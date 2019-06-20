4 city pools still not open for summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four city swimming pools remained closed as of Tuesday, News4Jax learned on Thursday.

News4Jax reported earlier this month that on the first week of summer break for Duval County students, seven of the 34 public pools in Jacksonville were not open for various reasons.

Since then, the city has reopened three of those pools.

The four pools that remain closed are located in different areas of the city. Those pools are the Robert F. Kennedy Pool in East Jacksonville, the Julius Guinyard Pool on Jefferson Street in Springfield, the pool at Englewood High School on the Southside and the Eartha Napoleon Pool on Harts Road on the Northside.

City update on four pools scheduled to open this summer

Pool Repair project What's required for repair Status Anticipated opening Eartha Napoleon Pool New pool motor and pump assembly Contractor awaiting parts Installation anticipated to begin as soon as parts arrive June 29 Julius Guinyard Pool Marcite repair Re-marciting the side walls Contractor has started the repair July 6 Englewood Pool Infrastructure repair Water line leak under pump house slab In the bid process July 27 Robert F. Kennedy Pool Infrastructure repair Replacement of old iron ductile 10-inch main drain line between the main drain and pump house Contractor is scheduling repairs July 27

