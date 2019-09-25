74-year-old Jacksonville woman hits $4.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Choosing to take her winnings as a lump sum, a 74-year-old Jacksonville woman has claimed a $4.5 million jackpot playing the Florida Lotto.

She'll receive a one-time payment of $3,301,294.50. That's a pretty sweet take home from a Quick Pick ticket that was purchased at the Daily's on Duval Station Road on Jacksonville's Northside.

It's the second time in two days we've heard of a Jacksonville person hitting a jackpot. On Tuesday, News4Jax learned a Jacksonville man took a $2 million lump sum by playing a scratch-off game.

