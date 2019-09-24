Jacksonville man pockets $2M lump sum from lotto scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has claimed the top prize playing the $2,500 A Week For Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $2,015,000. He purchased the winning ticket from the Grand Central Station convenience store on Merrill Road.

The overall odds of winning a prize on the scratch-off are one in 3.95.

In July, a Jacksonville man claimed at $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off. He purchased his winning ticket from the Crazy 8 Food Store on Broward Road.

A couple of weeks before that, a Jacksonville man won $5 million playing the Gold Rush Classic scratch-off.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.