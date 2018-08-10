Anti-violence group to walk neighborhood where Vietnam veteran killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An anti-violence group will be leading a community walk Saturday in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood of Jacksonville's Northside, where a Vietnam veteran was found dead inside his home earlier this year.

In April, Gary Tripp Sr., 69, was shot in the back of the head in his home on Merivale Road, near the Ribault River, according to family members. Family said there was no signs of forced entry into his home.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS) will be meeting near the home to canvass the neighborhood.

Police did not release any suspect information, and no arrests have been announced. That's why MAD DADS is asking the community to "break the code of silence" by offering any information about Tripp's death.

To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.