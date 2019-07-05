Apparent head slamming during takedown to get standard JSO review

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The actions of a Jacksonville police officer who appeared to repeatedly slam a man's head on the pavement as he and others were arresting the man Thursday afternoon will receive a standard review by the Response to Resistance Board, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The response came after News4Jax asked to interview Sheriff Mike Williams about the arrest, which was recorded. The arrest came after a standoff in the Westside neighborhood in which a man claiming to have a weapon was barricaded in a house on Peter Rabbit Drive.

A JSO public information officer said Williams would not be available Friday due to a prior engagement.

Video of the arrest shows the man get down on the ground as officers swarm to arrest him. The man turns to his side and the man's head appears to be slammed on the ground several times by an officer wearing black gloves.

The man, who was not identified, had a warrant out for his arrest, police said.

No weapon was located, but the man resisted arrest, police said.

RAW VIDEO: Arrest after standoff in Westside neighborhood

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson reacted to the video.

"To jump on him and aggressively push his head down was totally unnecessary," Jefferson said. "He was no threat to all those officers with all those guns.

"The only cause for concern that I saw was when he reached in his back pocket to try and pull something out. You can't play with that. When a suspect is reaching for something, when he's being told to put his hands up or his hands out, it is a cause for concern but they were on him so fast he wouldn't have had a chance to pull anything out of his pocket," Jefferson said.

In response, Steve Zona, the head of Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville, tweeted Thursday night:

“He pushed up from the ground during the arrest he didn’t give up. On top of that you have zero idea what happened to lead all those officers to be there to make the arrest... I'll wait for the facts."

In an interview Friday, Zona told News4Jax it doesn't appear the officer is actually slamming the suspect's head on the ground.

"What it looks like to me is that officer’s delivering some sort of palm strike to the face and his face just happens to be by the concrete and it hits it, clearly it hits," Zona said. "But those are distraction techniques to get control of the suspect to get control of their hands when they’re doing something they shouldn’t be doing."

Zona pointed out in the video the suspect moved his hand toward his pocket as he tried to get up from the ground.

"He said he was armed. He ran out there laid down in the middle of the street. He pushed up and reached for his pocket. What was he reaching for? Was it a gun? Was it a knife?" Zona asked.

In his tweet, Zona responded specifically to Jefferson's criticism of the takedown:

"Ken Jefferson I love you brother but I'll lay on the ground every day of the week & twice on Sunday & let you point a gun at me. I'll roll over, take a gun from my waist & shoot you every time. Action is quicker than reaction. We are taught this in the academy."

Jefferson, a 24-year veteran of the JSO and former instructor at the police academy, said he called it as he saw it and said of Zona's response: "We agree to disagree."

