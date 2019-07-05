Fire reported at Westside home of JSO takedown arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters were sent to a fire Friday that was reported at the same address where video from a day prior captured a man whose head appeared to be slammed by a Jacksonville police officer during an arrest.

The home is on Cinderella Road near the intersection of Peter Rabbit Drive, which is on Jacksonville's Westside. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started in the bedroom and moderate damage was done to the home.

Two people were inside the home, JFRD said. They were not injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation. It's unclear if the fire was linked to Thursday's police standoff.

Neighbors told News4Jax they saw the homeowner come by and tape something to the door about two hours before the fire started. It's unknown what was taped to the door.

Video of Thursday's arrest shows a man get down on the ground as officers swarmed to arrest him. The man's head appeared to be slammed repeatedly on the pavement by one of the officers.

The man who was arrested, Todaryl Britt, 47, was booked into the Duval County jail on several outstanding charges and an additional charge of resisting arrest without violence.

On Friday, police said the incident will receive a standard review by the Response to Resistance Board.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.