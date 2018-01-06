Woman charged with murder in deadly shooting at Riverside gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday in a deadly shooting that happened New Year's Day at a gas station in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Tairrah Demeka McGriff is charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Sahara Barkley late Monday evening at a BP gas station on Stockton Street, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a tip identified McGriff as the suspect after surveillance video was released.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Wednesday, and she turned herself on Friday evening, police said.

Investigators said the two women, who did not appear to know each other, got into an altercation at the BP gas station, during which McGriff shot and killed Barkley.

Before the Sheriff's Office's announcement, Barkley's mother, Rozella Brooks-White, told News4Jax that a detective told her that an arrest had been made in her daughter's death.

Brooks-White said that her daughter's life revolved around her 1-year-old son and that she went to the Riverside gas station frequently because she lived a couple of blocks away.

McGriff was booked into the Duval County jail just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, and is expected to make her first appearance in court at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the jail website.

