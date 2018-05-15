Audit gives update on Jacksonville's Irma expenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A quarterly audit report from the city of Jacksonville, which gives updates on the city’s finances overall, included a short update about the financial impact of Hurricane Irma.

The latest estimate for the city’s total cost is $83.1 million.

In January, a city report obtained by News4Jax estimated that the tab was $85 million.

But since some of it will be reimbursed, the city now expects it will only have to pay $10.4 million out of its general fund.

As of May 8, the city has spent $54.2 million related to Irma.



