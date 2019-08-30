Babysitter, 14, charged with murder in 3-year-old's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the beating death of a 3-year-old girl he babysat.

Johnathan Godwin was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with murder and aggravated child abuse, according to a news release provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

News4Jax chose to name the teen because of the severity of the crime he's accused of committing.

Godwin was left in charge of the girl and two other children Aug. 16. At some point, police said, he got upset because the girl was crying, so he hit her repeatedly with his fist and a belt.

The girl was found unconscious by Godwin's mother and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

Police said Godwin admitted harming the girl and a previous incident in which another child was burned.

